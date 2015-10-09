Watch Brie Larson Play Jimmy Fallon's Hilarious Whisper Challenge

Brie Larson accepted Jimmy Fallon's Whisper Challenge when she stopped by The Tonight Show Thursday, and the resulting scene was priceless.

In the game, one player says a phrase and the other has figure out the words while their hearing is blocked by loud music on headphones. The Room actress had a bit of trouble at first believing that "the pursuit of happiness" was not "the bears are juicing it" or "parachute of love."

Fallon, a veteran of the game, managed to get "Obi-Wan Kenobi" right away, but he struggled when it came to guessing "Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon." And neither Larson or Fallon could keep it together when she tried to guess what Fallon was saying when he mouthed, "got my mind on my money and my money on my mind."

Watch Brie Larson take the Whisper Challenge in the above video.