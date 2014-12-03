Watch Brian Williams Slow Jam the News on The Tonight Show Once Again

One of the most popular segments on The Tonight Show, "Slow Jam the News," got a brand new installment on Tuesday night, thanks to the help of none other than NBC News anchor/comedy gem Brian Williams. With the accompaniment of host Jimmy Fallon and house band The Roots, Williams once again delivered the news in the smoothest, funniest way possible.

Williams— who celebrated his 10th anniversary with NBC Nightly News—slow jammed the latest immigration news. Trust us, you haven't truly heard about this hot-button issue from the respected journalist until you've heard it in the tune of "Baby Got Back."

Watch the entire clip at top, including the anchor's adorable shout-out to his daughter Allison Williams on her upcoming Peter Pan Live! broadcast. (Is it too much to hope he'll have a cameo in the musical?)

