Watch Bradley Cooper Woo Both Emma Stone and Rachel McAdams in Aloha

Get ready to be charmed by Bradley Cooper again. The actor is back—in a very different role from his Oscar-nominated American Sniper portrayal—for a new romantic comedy directed Cameron Crowe: Prepare to swoon over the first trailer for Aloha!

The film stars Cooper as a successful military contractor who after botching a mission is given another chance back at his old stomping grounds in Honolulu. There he has a chance to reconnect with his now married ex, played by Rachel McAdams, while at the same time he is drawn to a very energetic Air Force member played by the always excellent Emma Stone. A love triangle in Hawaii? Sign us up!

Watch the trailer for it by clicking on the image above, and see the movie when it hits theaters May 29.

