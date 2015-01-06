Watch Bradley Cooper Play Air Guitar (in a Crazy Wig) on The Tonight Show

Bradley Cooper turned 40 on Monday, Jan. 5, and the Oscar-nominated actor ushered in his birthday and a pretty unique way: by shredding some vicious air guitar on The Tonight Show.

During his visit, the American Sniper and The Elephant Man star revealed to host Jimmy Fallon that as a kid he learned how to "play" the guitar solo in the classic Neil Young song "Down by the River." ("When I was a kid, I had a lot of time on my hands," he explained.) Cooper—who also rocked a hilarious afro wig (a birthday present Fallon)—then showed off his "little musical talent" and went wild playing his favorite air guitar riff.

Watch the entire clip, including when Cooper—air guitar in hand—goes out into the audience and rocks out for one seriously lucky lady in the above video.

