Watch Brad Pitt Use Breakdance Moves to Converse with Jimmy Fallon

First yodeling, and now breakdancing—Brad Pitt and Jimmy Fallon sure do find interesting ways to communicate with each other, don't they?

During Wednesday's episode of The Tonight Show, Fallon debuted his most recent bit with the Oscar-nominated actor, in which the two meet in an abandoned warehouse where they (okay, fine, mostly their stunt doubles) both happen to be breakdancing. Pitt and Fallon then have an entire conversation through the art of dance. The two "talk" about everything from Pitt's new movie Fury to participating in a "double breakdance." The whole thing is as awesome as Brad Pitt's facial hair.

Hit the play button above to enjoy the entire hilarious clip, including the moment when Pitt does the robot dance.

