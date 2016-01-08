Watch Beyoncé Crash Channing and Jenna Dewan Tatum's Lip Sync Battle

The Season 2 premiere of Lip Sync Battle kicked off Thursday night and if it was any indication of how the rest of the season will be, then get ready for quite a wild ride and a whole lot of superstar cameos.

One of the hottest couples in Hollywood, Channing Tatum and wife Jenna Dewan Tatum, faced off against each other for the Lip Sync Battle champion's belt.

After a little trash talk between the couple—and Tatum wondering if they would ever speak to each other again—Dewan Tatum launched into a beautifully choreographed rendition of Paula Abdul's hit "Cold Hearted" complete with the black cap, miniskirt, and mesh top as well as scantily clad backup dancers. And during the second half of the song Abdul herself danced onto the stage and the two women performed in perfect unison as they writhed over to Tatum to call him a snake.

After the performance, Abdul said she and Dewan Tatum practiced so much that they even made the same mistakes. An awestruck Dewan Tatum said that's what happens when you've been trying to do that dance since you were 8 and, after the show, shared a throwback photo on Instagram to prove her fandom:

Though Tatum looked quite nervous after his wife's great number, he decided to "Let It Go." That's right. He sang the Disney power ballad from the hit film Frozen. And with his long white braid and rosy cheeks, he didn't make a bad Elsa.

The actor said he performed the number because it was his daughter Everly's favorite song. “If I don’t win here I’m definitely going to win at home, that was the plan,” he said. Watch a clip of him singing "Let It Go" here:

But we hadn't seen anything yet. For Round 2 the couple really decided to step it up. While performing Ginuwine’s “Pony,” Dewan Tatum channeled her hubby's Magic Mike character and gave him a full-on lap dance.

Then it was Tatum's turn. In another blonde wig and new eyebrows—Tatum thrilled the audience when he began to lip-sync and dance to Beyoncé's "Run the World (Girls)." While he did an impressive job, he got a bit overshadowed when Queen B herself walked out on stage to dance with him. (Co-host Chrissy Teigen could barely contain herself and Dewan Tatum fell off her chair in disbelief.) Watch Dewan Tatum's "Pony" and Tatum and Beyoncé perform together in the video at top.

It was hard for host L.L. Cool J to crown just one winner so he made them co-champions. Tatum joked, “You actually helped us save our marriage.” At the end, Dewan Tatum still couldn't believe her man got Beyoncé to show up and didn't tell her. "Got to give it up to my go-hard husband. That was epic," she later tweeted. "Buuuuut seriously—I'm sleeping with the belt tonight."

Lip Sync Battle airs Thursdays at 10 p.m. ET on Spike.