Watch Betty White's Adorable Christmas Sing-a-Long on The Late Late Show

If this joyous clip of Betty White singing and dancing along with a pink hippopotamus doesn't get you in the holiday spirit, we're afraid to say nothing will. The iconic actress stopped by The Late Late Show on Wednesday when host Craig Ferguson surprised her with a chorus singing her her favorite holiday tune, "I Want a Hippopotamus for Christmas." The results were—as you might expect—very, very adorable.

White—who looked festive as ever during her Late Late Show appearance in a sparkling red jacket—exclaimed "I love it!" when a chorus sang the classic, only to be accompanied by a dancing pink hippo. Of course, the Hot in Cleveland star gave the hippo a run for its money with her very own set of impressive dance moves.

Watch the entire clip above. Warning: may cause excessive smiling.

