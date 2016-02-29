Watch Ben Affleck Sneak Matt Damon onto Jimmy Kimmel Live!—Under His Shirt

Ben Affleck may play stealth superhero Batman on film, but those big screen incognito skills don't appear to translate to real life. In order to sneak Matt Damon onto Sunday's special post-Oscars edition of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the Batman v Superman star picked the hilarious but awkward method of stuffing his BFF under his extra-large shirt and claiming his bulky muscles turned into fat.

After a bit of body shaming, Jimmy Kimmel figured out the truth: Affleck was hiding the host's mortal enemy, Damon, who had snuck into the studio straight from the Oscars—tux and all.

Kimmel, who has a long-standing faux feud with the Martian actor, was convincingly unhappy about the cameo. But Affleck wanted to bring peace to his two friends. "I just think it's gone on long enough," Affleck said. "I think it's time to bury the hatchet."

Watch Affleck sneak Damon onto the set and reminisce about Good Will Hunting in the video at top.