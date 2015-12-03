Watch Ben Affleck Introduce the New Batman v Superman Trailer Featuring Wonder Woman

To reveal the new trailer for Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice last night on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the show's host rolled out the big guns and had his team build a Batman signal to get the superhero in the studio. Jimmy Kimmel's sidekick, Guillermo, powered it up on the building's roof, but no Batman came.

"Now we wait I guess," Kimmel said. But suddenly a voice from the audience said, "I'm here! I'm right here." Cut to Ben Affleck, who portrays Batman in upcoming film, sitting in the crowd eating popcorn. "I've been here for 20 minutes. I've been waiting," he said. Kimmel asked if he came because he saw the bat signal and Affleck, "No, I just came cause you texted me yesterday and asked if I would come down and I said, 'Sure.'"

RELATED: Watch the First Trailer for Captain America: Civil War

After some back and forth about Kimmel's conviction that Affleck is actually Batman IRL, the duo revealed the new the trailer. In it Batman comes head to head with Superman, played by Henry Cavill, not only as the superheroes, but also as their alter egos, Bruce Wayne and Clark Kent. "I have a bad history with freaks dressed as clowns," Bruce says to Clark. What follows is a series of major smackdowns between the men in tights as well as appearances by villain Lex Luthor, played by a creepy Jesse Eisenberg, Jeremy Irons as Alfred Pennyworth, a few seconds of Amy Adams as Lois Lane, and even a surprise appearance by Wonder Woman played by Gal Gadot.

PHOTOS: Ben Affleck Turns 43: See His Transformation Since High School

Watch the trailer and Affleck's introduction in the video at top.