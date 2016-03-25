Watch Ben Affleck Cuddle with a Puppy That's Dressed as Superman

Audiences get to witness Ben Affleck face-off against a formidable opponent in Batman v Superman in theaters today, but fighting the Man of Steel was nothing compared to the challenge he confronted on The Tonight Show Thursday. Affleck and host Jimmy Fallon played a game of Pup Quiz in which the players answer animal-themed questions and if they get it right, they get to hold an adorable Golden Retriever puppy. Bonus: To celebrate the new film, all the puppies were dressed up as a superheros.

Things didn't start very well for the actor. With his very first question (Who is Batman's canine crime-fighting partner?), Affleck lost out on the pup dressed as Batman, who went to Fallon's lap. But Affleck got his revenge with Fallon's first, very tough, question (Which bird is native to the forests of South America?) and got to cuddle the little puppy dressed as Superman.

But then Affleck lost his next animal-themed question and because it was Double Puppardy, Fallon got to hold both Wonder Woman and The Flash! Amidst all the chaos Batman puppy's mask fell off—revealing Bruce Wayne? "You're giving it away!" Affleck shouted from his chair. Fallon got the next question right about the most popular dog on Instagram, which means he won Batgirl and Supergirl. With five mini superheros in his chair, the host was overwhelmed by puppies.

Then it was time for Final Puppardy, where winner takes all. When asked how many dogs lived in New York, Fallon guessed 10 million while Affleck said 2 million. The correct answer is 600,000, so Affleck ended up winning all the puppies!

Watch Affleck and Fallon face-off with adorable puppies in the clip above.