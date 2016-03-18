Watch Batman v Superman's Henry Cavill Punch Jimmy Kimmel in Slow Motion

If you are anxiously awaiting the release of the film Batman v Superman—and don't worry it's only one more week—then you are lucky because you can watch Henry Cavill in major super hero action mode. Well, sort of. Last night on Jimmy Kimmel Live! the strapping Superman actor was requested by the host to slow motion fake punch him and then take a punch from Kimmel's sidekick Guillermo.

Kimmel thought this would look great on the screen since it was St. Patrick's Day and most people would be watching TV in bars where they wouldn't be able to hear the sound very well. "So what I would like you to do is punch me in slow motion. I'm going to go flying back that way," said Kimmel gesturing towards the wall behind him. "Does it have to be in slow motion?" asked Cavill. "It has to be in slow motion. Please don't actually hit me," said Kimmel. "Then we'll play it back in fast motion and it will look like you punched me and it will hopefully freak everybody out. It actually ended up looking quite cool but hopefully Batman v Superman is a little more fast-paced.

Batman v Superman hits theaters on March 25.

Watch Cavill slow motion punch Kimmel in the video above.