Watch Barack Obama Perform a Native Alaskan Dance with a Group of Adorable Kids

Alexis Bennett
Sep 03, 2015 @ 4:15 pm

President Barack Obama continues to prove that his charm goes beyond delivering an empowering speech. The 54-year-old did more than let a group of Alaskan children show him one of their native dances—he enthusiastically joined the performance. In the video at the top you'll see our leader put his best foot forward as he attempts to nail the moves. While he catches on pretty quickly, it's the adorable kids that caught our eye. All of the children are students of Dillingham Middle School, and they were excited to teach POTUS a Yup’ik dance.

Obama has been making rounds in Alaska in an attempt to draw more attention to climate control, and he even created an informative video (below) with a selfie stick while visiting Kenai Fjords National Park. It definitely makes us want to help preserve the state's wildlife.

