Watch the Awesome Trailer for Sherlock's Victorian Special

Sherlock is finally coming back soon. Nearly two years since the finale of the hit BBC show's third season, Sherlock Holmes (Benedict Cumberbatch) and Dr. John Watson (Martin Freeman) are getting down to business solving crimes, but this time the modern detectives are going back to the 19th century in a Victorian-era special.

The stand-alone episode will put these sleuths back in the time of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle's original works, and while we'll be seeing them in a different time, it seems as they're up to their same high-stakes antics. In the trailer, Holmes and Watson are gearing up for another case, but this time it's no ordinary crime. "Every great cause has martyrs, every war has suicide missions, and make no mistake—this is war," Holmes says. However, that doesn't mean there isn't some humor. The great hat debate continues.

Watch the full trailer above and stay tuned for an official premiere date.