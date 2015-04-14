Watch the The Avengers: Age of Ultron Cast Play Family Feud

Jimmy Kimmel Live! got a dose of super-sized talent last night when the cast of The Avengers: Age of Ultron stopped by to spill secrets from the set and play a game of "Avengers Family Feud."

The actors squared off against each other after splitting into two teams: The Americas, with Chris Pine, Mark Ruffalo, and Jeremy Renner versus The Mans, made up of Robert Downey Jr., Scarlett Johansson, and Chris Hemsworth.

RELATED: Video: See the Marvel Avengers: Age of Ultron Trailer

Among the highlights? Renner suggesting that "going to the bathroom" was something you do in a movie theater, Hemsworth guessing that "bobsled team" was another profession besides superhero where one must wear tights, and Ruffalo dating himself by saying that a telephone booth would be one of the worst places to turn into the Hulk. "Do those even exist anymore?" Kimmel quipped.

Earlier in the show, the cast took to the couch to answer live questions from Kimmel's Wall of America and Johansson dished on how trying it was to be pregnant during filming (the actress welcomed baby Rose last fall, with fiancé Romain Dauriac). "It's great to wear a tight fitting catsuit when you're humungous," she said, with more than a touch of sarcasm. "Everybody wants to do that."

Watch the whole cast go head-to-head and find out the winning Family Feud team by clicking the video above.

PHOTOS: Scarlett Johansson's Changing Looks