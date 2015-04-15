Watch Ariana Grande, Kendall Jenner, and More Lip-Sync to Carly Rae Jepsen

If imitation is the sincerest form of flattery then Carly Rae Jepsen just got a huge compliment courtesy of some of her most famous friends.

Just a few weeks after Jepsen dropped her new single "I Really Like You," a viral video of a whole troupe of stars lip-syncing to the song is circulating thanks to Justin Bieber, who posted it to YouTube. Stars ranging from Ariana Grande and Kendall Jenner to Empire’s Bryshere Y. Gray and even Lance Bass appear in the it.

Grande kicks off the recording with the opening vocals before the group moves around the house acting acting out different scenes, trying on props, and showing off their dance moves. There's even a cameo from Jenner's dog at one point.

The original video for the song sees Tom Hanks lip-sync alongside Jepsen around New York. Who knows: Grande and co.'s version might just persuade Jepsen to call on them for her next single—after all, this one already has over a million YouTube views. Click the image at the top to watch the music video.

