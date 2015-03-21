Watch Ariana Grande On Jimmy Fallon (You'll Wanna Say "Ew!")

Ariana Grande knows all about teen-friendly shows (any parent of a kid who watched Sam & Cat or Victorious can attest to that), so it made sense that Jimmy Fallon recruited her for the latest installment of "Ew!", his fake Teen Nick series on The Tonight Show. Grande played Alexa, one of the gum-smacking besties of Fallon's perennially annoyed tween Sara.

In the clip, the girls (decked out every color and mall-friendly accessory imaginable) bond over Instagram likes, best friend forever selfies, and, oddly enough, Richard Dreyfuss. (You'll see.) Of course, the highlight of the segment comes when Alex and Sara have an "Ew!" sing-off. We'll let you guess who won that round.

Watch Ariana Grande and Jimmy Fallon in the latest installment of "Ew!" by clicking on the video above!

