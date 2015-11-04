Watch Antonio Banderas Try to Make Jeb Bush Sound Sexy on Stephen Colbert

There are many very distinctive voices in Hollywood and Antonio Banderas is no exception. As Stephen Colbert pointed out on The Late Show, Banderas's is one of the most recognizable and it is mostly because he can make anything sound sexy. So the host decided to put the actor to the test by giving him a list of rather unsexy words. "No way I could make these ever sound sexy. I don't think anybody could, but if anybody could you could," Colbert said. "Open the taps and just let the sexy out," he instructed.

After Banderas takes out his (sexy) reading glasses, he tackles his first phrase: "Do you have these khakis with pleats?" And of course, he nailed it, even though he said he didn't know what it meant. "A lot of people need pleats in their khakis after hearing you say that," said Colbert.

His next phrase? "The fish of the day is tilapia," said Banderas. Not quite as sexy as the first, but not bad.

And his final, most challenging phrase? "My name is Jeb Bush and I'm running for president," he said through laughs.

Banderas's new film The 33 hits theaters Nov. 13.