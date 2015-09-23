Watch Anne Hathaway Defend the Giants and Talk About Her Fantasy Football Team

Did you know Anne Hathaway is a devoted NFL fan who plays Fantasy Football in her spare time? Yes, the Oscar-winning thespian, whose new film The Intern opens Friday, stopped by The Tonight Show last night to talk a little football.

Host Jimmy Fallon joked with the actress—who wore a black shift dress with embellishments in the front—by asking her how her team, the New York Giants, were doing this season (Fallon knew full well that they've had a rough start). "You know what this season reminds me of? The 2007 season when we started 0 and 2 and ended up with the ring. It's on you Eli [Manning]! Take it home buddy!" Hathaway said enthusiastically. "We're just starting with a little drama."

The actress even revealed that she is in a fantasy football league. On Sunday she flipped back and forth between the 2015 Emmys and the Green Bay Packers vs. the Seattle Seahawks game in order to keep an eye on her fantasy team's quarterback, Aaron Rodgers. "No disrespect to TV, but it was a great game," she said. Watch her tell the full story in the video above.

