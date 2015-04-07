Watch Anne Hathaway Completely Slay Miley Cyrus's Wrecking Ball on Lip Sync Battle

Anne Hathaway puts passion into everything she does and her lip-sync performance of Miley Cyrus’s “Wrecking Ball” was no exception.

A clip from an upcoming episode of Lip Sync Battle shows the Oscar winner dressing the part in a white underwear ensemble and nailing Cyrus's dramatic facial expressions from the music video. On top of that, she perfectly mouths the words to the tune as she takes a running leap onto a wrecking ball and swings back and forth.

Hathaway appears to be competing against her Devil Wears Prada co-star Emily Blunt on the episode, though from the looks on Blunt's and host L.L. Cool J's faces, no one stands a chance against Hathaway's performance.

Hathaway and Blunt's episode airs this Thursday, April 9, at 10 p.m ET on Spike. Watch the clip of Hathaway performing "Wrecking Ball" by clicking on the image above.

