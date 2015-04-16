Watch Anna Kendrick Vie For Emily Blunt's Love With Help From One Direction On Lip Sync Battle

Watch out, John Krasinski. Anna Kendrick has a major crush on your wife, Emily Blunt, and she isn't afraid to sing about it. In a preview for tonight's episode of Lip Sync Battle the very musically talented Kendrick expresses her love for her Into the Woods co-star and friend with the help of the One Direction hit "Steal My Girl."

But she doesn't just mouth the song's lyrics: Kendrick lip-sync serenades a photo montage made up of dreamy pictures of Blunt as her competitor, as a laughing Krasinski, looks on. The final touch to her declaration of love? She opens her jacket to reveal a T-shirt featuring herself and Blunt inside a heart.

RELATED: Watch Anne Hathaway Completely Slay Miley Cyrus's "Wrecking Ball" On Lip Sync Battle

In a trailer that aired for the new Spike TV series earlier this month, we saw that Kendrick has another secret weapon in her pocket for her performance of Jennifer Lopez's "Booty": actual Jennifer Lopez! To take down Kendrick, Krasinski will have to display some major skills (and he may want to keep an eye on his wife!). But he may still manage to win—indeed, we have seen glimpses of him sporting a metallic minidress to perform Tina Turner's "Proud Mary."

Kendrick and Krasinski's episode airs tonight, April 16, at 10 p.m ET on Spike. Watch the clip of Kendrick's “Steal My Girl” performance by clicking on the image above.

RELATED: Watch Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson Channel His Inner Taylor Swift