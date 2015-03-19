Watch Anna Kendrick Throw Down to J. Lo's "Booty" in the Lip Sync Battle Trailer

The lip-sync battle segment on The Tonight Show is so incredibly popular that it's now become its very own appropriately titled show, Lip Sync Battle. Hosted by LL Cool J, with the help of commentator Chrissy Teigen, the series will feature big stars—including Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon himself, who performs Madonna's "Like a Prayer"—battling it out to see who has the hottest lip-sync skills. And from the looks of things in the epic trailer, it's going to be a fierce competition.

From Anna Kendrick getting a little help on "Booty" from none other than Jennifer Lopez herself to John Krasinski strutting his stuff in a Tina Turner dress for "Proud Mary," we're pretty sure we've already found our new favorite show. In case that wasn't enough, there's also snippets of Dwayne Johnson channeling his inner Taylor Swift, Julianne Hough putting her brother Derek Hough to shame, and John Legend breaking it down as MC Hammer.

Be sure to keep your eyes peeled for appearances from the likes of Malin Akerman and Stephen Merchant, among others. Lip Sync Battle kicks off on Spike TV on April 2 at 10 PM ET.

Watch the amazing, all-star trailer for Lip Sync Battle by clicking on the video above.

