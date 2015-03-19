Watch Anna Kendrick Throw Down to J. Lo's "Booty" in the Lip Sync Battle Trailer

Aly Semigran
Mar 19, 2015 @ 9:03 am

The lip-sync battle segment on The Tonight Show is so incredibly popular that it's now become its very own appropriately titled show, Lip Sync Battle. Hosted by LL Cool J, with the help of commentator Chrissy Teigen, the series will feature big stars—including Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon himself, who performs Madonna's "Like a Prayer"—battling it out to see who has the hottest lip-sync skills. And from the looks of things in the epic trailer, it's going to be a fierce competition.

From Anna Kendrick getting a little help on "Booty" from none other than Jennifer Lopez herself to John Krasinski strutting his stuff in a Tina Turner dress for "Proud Mary," we're pretty sure we've already found our new favorite show. In case that wasn't enough, there's also snippets of Dwayne Johnson channeling his inner Taylor Swift, Julianne Hough putting her brother Derek Hough to shame, and John Legend breaking it down as MC Hammer.

Be sure to keep your eyes peeled for appearances from the likes of Malin Akerman and Stephen Merchant, among others. Lip Sync Battle kicks off on Spike TV on April 2 at 10 PM ET.

Watch the amazing, all-star trailer for Lip Sync Battle by clicking on the video above. 

Jimmy Fallon, I'm coming to kick your ****. Cuz at the end of the day, I just want to [UNKNOWN]. You've seen it on TV. You've seen it online. You've seen it everywhere. The game is simple. Two stars perform two songs each while trying to out sync and out psyche their performance. The audience decides who did it the best. This is Lip Sync Battle. Let the games begin. Here to help me is our color commentator Chrissie Teigen This is the most active job I've ever had. Oh, crazy. Are you ready for a lip sync rumble? My ex man brought his new girlfriend. She's like oh my god I'm just gonna [INAUDIBLE] You can tell he's done this before in his bedroom When you call my name [MUSIC] Hey what, wait what is happening? [MUSIC] We're rolling. Rolling. Rolling on a river. [APPLAUSE] Left a good job in the city. Working for the man every night and day. I thought this was a classy show, LL. I, I was under that impression too. I didn't realize we were dealing with vulgarians. [MUSIC] Party. [MUSIC] If you want to stay in this game, give the people what they want. Vallen, was that not amazing? Yeah. It was not amazing. [LAUGH] This is lip sync battle. You go hard or you go home. Lip sync battle. Hosted by LL Cool J. New series begins Thursday, April 2 on Spike.

