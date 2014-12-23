Watch: Anna Kendrick Reminds Us How Adorable (and Funny) She Is in Her Kate Spade Ad Campaign Short

We have seen lot of Anna Kendrick as she promotes her new film Into the Woods but we have yet to grow weary of her. And her short film for Kate Spade, titled "The Waiting Game," reminds us why: She is an absolute delight!

Even when she gets locked out of her apartment with dozens of shopping bags and a pup in tow, Kendrick makes due (of course, anyone would probably be okay if they had champagne and that fabulous leopard coat). But hey, when life throws you lemonades, do an impromptu fashion show on your stoop! (And, of course, take selfies.)

RELATED: Anna Kendrick Describes How Chris Pine (and a Corset) Made Her Lose It on the Set of Into The Woods

The video is the first of several Kate Spade projects that will feature Kendrick in the coming months. "It’s the beginning of a yearlong friendship between us and the clever actress and singer, who’ll be our storytelling muse throughout 2015, too," a spokesperson for the brand said last month. "Stay tuned over the course of next year as she inspires us to indulge our passions, be the star of our own lives, and with incandescent charm surprise and delight those around us.” If it's anything else like this (and has that dog), we can't wait to see what's next!

Watch Kendrick's stoop antics in the video at top.

PHOTOS: Anna Kendrick's Best Style Moments