Watch Anna Kendrick Guess What Katy Perry's Cat Cares About on Billy on the Street

Anna Kendrick guesses what Katy Perry’s cat cares about in a new clip from the upcoming episode of Billy on the Street, which features host Billy Eichner asking Kendrick whether or not Kitty Purry has any interest in things like gay rights activism and Perry’s relationship with John Mayer in a rapid-fire challenge.

Kendrick knows Kitty Purry pretty well, apparently, because she ends up winning a very special prize that has to do with Lupita Nyong’o—she also ends up making a fairly obscure Anne Hathaway reference that straight-up delights Eichner.

RELATED: No One Knows Who Chris Pratt Is in New Billy on the Street Clip

Watch the clip above, and see Billy on the Street when it airs Thursdays at 10:30 p.m. ET on TruTV.

This article originally appeared on Entertainment Weekly. For more stories like this, visit ew.com.