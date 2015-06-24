Watch Amy Schumer in the New Trainwreck Trailer (and Learn the Right Way to Make Mimosas)

There's less than a month until the Amy Schumer comedy Trainwreck hits theaters and we could not be more prepared. Luckily, we have the new international trailer (above) to keep us sustained until the July 17 release.

In the Judd Apatow–produced film, which Schumer wrote, the actress plays a commitment-phobe party girl named Amy (she prefers her mimosas without orange juice as we see in the trailer) who believes that monogamy isn't realistic. But when her boss, portrayed by Tilda Swinton, at the men's magazine where she works assigns her a profile piece on a funny, nice sports doctor (played by the always charming Bill Hader) she is thrown for a loop. After going on a epically fun date (involving car-bomb drinks and a carriage ride) she finds herself questioning her life motto.

Throw in basketball superstar LeBron James, who offers the doctor encouragement, Brie Larson as Amy's sister Kim, as well as Daniel Radcliffe, Colin Quinn, and Marisa Tomei and it sounds like we've got a fantastically fun romantic comedy on our hands. Watch the trailer by clicking on the video at top.

Your mother and I are getting divorced. monogamy isn't realistic. Monogamy isn't realistic. I didn't understand that word at the time, but now I know exactly what he was talking about. [MUSIC] I'm just a modern chick who does what she wants. We're gonna get two mimosas, hold the orange juice. So, champagne. Ok. [MUSIC] [UNKNOWN] a threat because you dont understand the concept of marriage. You dress him like that so nobody else wants to have sex with him? That's cool. Hey! Hey! I have a great job at a Men's magazine. Amy, i need a profile on the sport's [UNKNOWN]. This is [UNKNOWN]. You call it sports? I love them. What's your favorite team? New Orlando Balloons. You want to get a drink? Yeah. [MUSIC] My boy got intimate. Yes. Sexual intercourse. We had fun but our journey is over. I think we really like each other, and we should start dating. Yes. No. Yes. No. Trainwreck.

