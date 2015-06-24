Watch Amy Schumer in the New Trainwreck Trailer (and Learn the Right Way to Make Mimosas)

There's less than a month until the Amy Schumer comedy Trainwreck hits theaters and we could not be more prepared. Luckily, we have the new international trailer (above) to keep us sustained until the July 17 release.

In the Judd Apatow–produced film, which Schumer wrote, the actress plays a commitment-phobe party girl named Amy (she prefers her mimosas without orange juice as we see in the trailer) who believes that monogamy isn't realistic. But when her boss, portrayed by Tilda Swinton, at the men's magazine where she works assigns her a profile piece on a funny, nice sports doctor (played by the always charming Bill Hader) she is thrown for a loop. After going on a epically fun date (involving car-bomb drinks and a carriage ride) she finds herself questioning her life motto.

RELATED: Why Amy Schumer Was the Best Bachelorette Guest Star Ever

Throw in basketball superstar LeBron James, who offers the doctor encouragement, Brie Larson as Amy's sister Kim, as well as Daniel Radcliffe, Colin Quinn, and Marisa Tomei and it sounds like we've got a fantastically fun romantic comedy on our hands. Watch the trailer by clicking on the video at top.

PHOTOS: See Amy Schumer's Cute Baby Photos