Watch the American Idol Judges Pick Superlatives for Each Other

Get ready to learn a lot of things you didn't know about the American Idol judges: Jennifer Lopez, Keith Urban, and Harry Connick Jr. All three stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Tuesday, where they played a hilarious and telling round of Most Likely To and questioned one another.

While Connick joked that Idol host Ryan Seacrest would hold everyone up by taking the longest to get ready, JLo (who looked radiant in red during the appearance) admitted it would likely be her. To which Connick—charming as ever—replied, "It's worth the wait, though." Lopez also volunteered herself as an answer to one of host Jimmy Kimmel’s questions when he asked who, of the group, would be most likely to see a psychic.

Of course, not all of the answers were about Lopez (she said that Urban would be most likely to listen to their own music while making love), though, as Connick argued, she is the reason why none of them would fall asleep on the job, thanks to the heater she keeps at their feet while they film. Connick cracked that it's the reason why he doesn't wear pants on the set. See? Now you'll really never watch Idol the same way again after this segment.

Watch the American Idol judges play a round of Most Likely To during their visit to Jimmy Kimmel Live! by clicking on the video above.

