Watch America Ferrera Share Her Sugar-Filled Latchkey Kid Recipes with Stephen Colbert

It's hard being the youngest in a big family, but it can provide great training if you want to go into acting. America Ferrera, the youngest of six children, discussed this Thursday night on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. “Did you become an actress because you were the youngest and you always needed attention?” Colbert asked. “Because I was the youngest of 11, and that was definitely the reason for me.” Ferrera agreed, explaining that acting out for attention was often the only way to get fed. "You have to do what you gotta do to get seconds," she said.

Colbert and the Superstore actress also bonded over the fact that they both played in the sewers after school and watched their siblings get into some pretty violent fights since there were no parents around. Ferrera, who had four sisters and one brother, said her brother (the eldest) would mostly stay locked in his room unless someone was about to die, which happened a few times a week. “I got in trouble for protecting myself,” Ferrara remembered. “My sister was going at my nose and I held up the phone and she hurt her knuckles, so I got in trouble. It was her knuckles or my nose!”

But it got really fun when they decided to share some of the latchkey kid recipes they loved growing up, which were, as you can imagine, absolutely disgusting. Ferrera put corn flakes and sugar on white bread “because often we didn’t get Frosted Flakes so you had to put the sugar on there.” Colbert put mayonnaise on his white bread and pre-sweetened Kool-Aid mix for that extra kick. They tried each other's snacks and though Ferrera could barely swallow his concoction, Colbert found hers to be delicious. “Good luck with Superstore,” Colbert said. “Let’s eat better next time.” We agree.

Watch Colbert and Ferrera talk about being the youngest in the video above.