Watch Allison Janney Get "Hot Blooded" with Stephen Colbert

Multiple Emmy-award winning actress Allison Janney is so talented she can make even the dullest script work and apparently, she can do the same with cheesy '70s song lyrics. The Mom actress played one of her favorite acting games on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert Monday night when she was asked to act out the lyrics to Foreigner's "Hot Blooded" with the host.

Using only a pen as a prop, the duo "acted out" the song lyrics and, well, you may never listen to it the same way again. All they were trying to do was convince the other they were hot blooded!

RELATED: Allison Janney Explains Why She Kissed James Cordon at the 2015 Critics Choice Awards

Janney explained that she actually did act out nursery rhymes as a warm-up exercise. She once performed a dramatic reading of "Baa Baa Black Sheep" as a drug dealer. "Yes sir, yes sir, three bags full," she said. See Janney and Colbert get "Hot Blooded" for eachother by clicking on the image above.

RELATED: Emmy Stars Offer Advice to Young Women on Cultivating Confidence and Showing Their Inner Style

The third season of Janney's CBS sitcom Mom co-starring Anna Faris premieres on Nov. 5.