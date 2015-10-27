Watch All The Voice Coaches Make Each Other Sing on The Tonight Show

It would be exciting to play any game with one of the superstar coaches from The Voice, but on The Tonight Show on Monday, Jimmy Fallon got to play "Spin the Microphone" with all four larger-than-life judges. Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton, Pharrell Williams, and Adam Levine joined the host for the game where you spin the microphone (hence the name) and when it lands on a name, that person draws a random song from a pile to either sing themselves or select one of the other players to do it for them. Always a wiseguy, Shelton quipped, "This is about the stupidest game I've ever heard of."

Despite that attitude, they played on with Fallon's first spin landing on Levine. He had the Maroon 5 lead singer take on the classic Britney Spears tune "Oops!... I Did It Again," which Levine was not too thrilled about. Shelton was once again very supportive. "You already look stupid, and you haven't even started," he told his colleague. Levine sang the ballad, rather unenthustiacally, but it was still enjoyable. "Take that, America!" he shouted at the end to the audience.

Then it was Stefani's turn. She picked Shelton to sing the Village People's "YMCA," and though he didn't seem thrilled at first about it, he sang it quite well. Shelton then chose Rob Base's "It Takes Two" and selected Williams to take it on. The performer decided Fallon was the perfect duet partner for the hip house hit and they nailed it.

Finally, Williams selected Stefani, who looked stunning in a sleek black dress with cutouts, to get up and sing and she was quite excited when she saw the song was Drake's "Hotline Bling". Her singing partner Shelton was less into it. She did most of the work—she knew all of the lyrics!—while Shelton just dropped the occasional "Bling," but it worked.

Watch the rest of The Voice coaches play "Spin the Microphone" in the clip above.