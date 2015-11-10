Watch Alanis Morissette Sing "Ironic" with Updated Lyrics for 2015

Can you imagine the world without Alanis Morissette's Jagged Little Pill? Well, when the Canadian singer stopped by The Late Late Show with James Corden Monday she explained how it almost didn't happened.

When Morissette first moved to Los Angeles at the age of 19, she had a scary experience where was followed home by a car and then was mugged by a man who made her get down on the ground. "I had two bags with me. One of them had all my money—I was trying to buy running shoes—and the other one had all my lyrics for Jagged Little Pill," Morissette said. "So basically I handed over the bag and thinking a) I hope I live and b) please don't take my lyrics." Luckily, the criminal opted for the bag of money and the world got a very iconic album. Listen to her share the story here:

In order to celebrate her newly released four-disc 20th anniversary edition of Jagged Little Pill ($38; amazon.com), Morissette also performed a hilarious duet with host Corden—the duo sang "Ironic" with lyrics updated for 2015. ("There's free office cake on the first day of your diet. It's like they announce a new iPhone the day after you buy it.") Watch the entire funny performance at the video at top.