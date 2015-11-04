Watch Alanis Morissette, Meghan Trainor, and Jimmy Fallon Cluck Along to "Ironic"

You may never be able to listen to Alanis Morissette's "Ironic" in the same way again. It's been 20 years since the singer released her hit song and to celebrate, Jimmy Fallon decided to give the world a rendition they'd never seen before. Fallon, Morrisette and fellow musician Meghan Trainor donned big yellow chicken suits and performed an all-clucking version of the song as part of the group, Jagged Little Chicks.

If you managed to stop laughing for a minute, you would actually notice that they really nailed the deep gravitas of the song in their clucks. Chris Tartaro, who sings in Fallon's barbershop quartet, The Ragtime Gals, was also part of the Little Chicks performance. Watch the mesmerizing performance by clicking on the image above.

Though this version of the song was definitely something to cluck about, Morissette did perform another one of her iconic hits, "Hand in my Pocket," later in the hour.

As part of the anniversary of Jagged Little Pill, the record has been reissued in a four-disc "Collector's Edition" and includes remastered audio from the original album, 10 unreleased demos, a 2005 acoustic version of the album, as well as never-before-seen photos and an essay by Morissette.