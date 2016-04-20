Watch Agent Carter’s Hayley Atwell Rock Out and Headbang on This Week’s Lip Sync Battle

This week’s Lip Sync Battle is a war between Marvel’s biggest agents: Hayley Atwell of Marvel’s Agent Carter takes on Clark Gregg of Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. in the hilarious dubsmash battle. We’ve already seen a sneak peek of Gregg’s epic transformation into Britney Spears, and now we have our first look at his competition.

In the clip, Atwell rocks out to The Offspring’s “Pretty Fly (for a White Guy),” head banging and throwing shade at her rival all of the way. Wearing a button-up shirt, skinny jeans, and heeled booties, there’s no question that this secret agent has style.

Watch the clip above to prepare for the full Marvel battle on Thursday at 10 p.m. ET on Spike.