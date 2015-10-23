Watch Adele's Music Video for "Hello"—the First Single Off Her 25 Album

Adele is back and better than ever. The beloved British songstress returned to the spotlight with a vengeance this morning—releasing "Hello," her first single in three years, along with a music video (above) for the anticipated track, all in one fell swoop.

And we're happy to report that the entire package is exactly the chill-inducing tearjerker we were all hoping for.

"Hello" is the first single from the 27-year-old's newest album, 25, which is scheduled to drop on Nov. 20, and represents a turning point for the singer. "My last record was a break-up record and if I had to label this one, I would call it a make-up record," Adele wrote in an open letter to fans. "Making up for lost time. Making up for everything I ever did and never did. Turning 25 was a turning point for me, slap bang in the middle of my twenties. Teetering on the edge of being an adolescent and a fully fledged adult."

According to Billboard, the moody video for "Hello," which was directed by Xavier Dolan, was shot in Montreal's countryside and finds the Grammy-winner in the immediate aftermath of a breakup.

In an interview on Apple's Beats1 Radio, Adele described the experience as inspiring and unlike any of her previous shoots. "It was incredible working with him," she said. "I learned a lot and it made me want to be an actress. He had me crying and acting ... and I'm really, really proud of it. It's not like a groundbreaking video in terms of effects and dance moves, but it's my best video and I'm so proud of it."

Watch the full music video above, and see the tracklist for her new 25 album here.