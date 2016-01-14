Watch Adele Sing Spice Girls and Rap in Carpool Karaoke

The moment we've been waiting for since we first saw the trailer for Adele doing Carpool Karaoke with James Corden has arrived! The segment aired Wednesday night on The Late Late Show with James Corden and to say it was amazing would be putting it mildly.

First of all, Adele may sound as good, if not better, in a car as she does on stage. And she should consider bring Corden on tour because he performed incredible harmonies along with her (he did in fact pitch himself for the job of "hype man"). In addition belting out "Hello," "Someone Like You," "All I Ask," and "Rolling in the Deep," the duo chugged tea, talked about girl squads, rapped (yes, rapped!), and reminisced about the Spice Girls.

"It was a huge moment in my life when they came out," Adele said about the group. "It was girl power—it was these five ordinary girls who just did so well and got out. And I was like, "I want to get out!" I didn't know what I wanted to get out of, but I wanted to get out," she said. She was always Geri Halliwell so when she left the band Adele said it was the first time she was truly heartbroken. "That's what 'Someone Like You' is about," said Corden as the singer burst out laughing. Cue "Wannabe"!

Other highlights: Adele busted out Nicki Minaj's "Monster" with the perfect amount of sass and Corden advised her to form a girl squad. "My hunch is if you put together a squad which was like you, Beyoncé, Jennifer Lawrence, she'd bring Amy Schumer, and then like Emma Stone, Taylor's Swift's squad would sh— themselves," he said.

Adele also revealed that 25 was the last age album she would produce. "One of the reasons I name my albums after my age as well, they're polaroids of my life at the time," she said. "This is the last album after my age. I believe in trilogies. The next one will be Adele." Corden hoped that she would do one at 77 called 77, but it doesn't look likely.

