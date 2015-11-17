Watch Adele Sing Her New Song "When We Were Young" in a Live Performance

Adele fans—basically, everyone—are going to have a very good day with this news. After releasing a 30-second snippet of another song on Monday off of her extremely anticipated upcoming album, 25, the Grammy Award winner has released a live video of her singing "When We Were Young" IN FULL! Permission to freak out now!

The low-key video was filmed at The Church Studios and features Adele just hanging out with her band and backup singers before starting the song and gracing the world with her signature voice. Similar to her most recent breakout hit from 25, "Hello," it starts out with just a piano and slow melody before evolving into a strong, beautiful chorus that perfectly highlights her deep vocal stylings. At the end of the song, Adele realizes she moved the microphone out of its holder and says, "I've never done that before in my whole life. It's a whole new me."

In a recent interview, the 27-year-old said of the song, "It was based on us being older, and being at a party at this house, and seeing everyone that you've ever fallen out with, everyone that you've ever loved, everyone that you've never loved, and stuff like that, where you can't find the time to be in each other's lives." The 21 singer co-wrote the ballad with Tobias Jesso Jr.

25 comes out on Friday, Nov. 20.