Watch Adele, Jimmy Fallon, and The Roots Perform "Hello" with Classroom Instruments

You may have already heard many fantastic cover of Adele's "Hello," but this one will blow you away: It features the singer herself on vocals as Jimmy Fallon and The Roots accompany her with simple classroom instruments. That's right, this version of "Hello," a part of The Tonight Show's "Classroom Instruments" series, features kazoos, maracas, a toy xylophone, and even a banana—and it all sounds absolutely amazing.

It is a wonder how well the Grammy winner's soulful voice went perfectly with the kooky instruments. (Though let's face it, Adele can make anything sound good.)

At the end, Fallon hands a toy flip phone to Adele, who performed "Water Under the Bridge" and played Box of Lies on The Tonight Show Monday, and she finishes things off with funny little "Hello!" Watch the epic performance in the video at top.