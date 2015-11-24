Watch Adele Get Competitive at Box of Lies with Jimmy Fallon

Adele has a talent for writing beautiful, profound, and honest songs—but is she good at lying? The powerhouse singer, who released new album 25 less than a week ago, put her fibbing skills to the test in a round of Box of Lies on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Monday night.

Apparently, Adele was pumped to partake in the game. "I have been waiting my whole life to do this," she said. "It was either this or the Lip Sync Battle," she joked.

The rules are simple: The players take turns picking and peeking into boxes that contain very odd objects. The player then either tells the truth or makes up a lie about the box's contents and the opponent has to determine whether it's a lie or not.

Adele, who could barely stop laughing, went first and selected a toy Tyrannosaurus rex dressed as a cowboy. But she told Fallon, "I have beside me, on my table, a T-rex dressed as a fairy." But Fallon has become an expert at this game and correctly guessed that the singer was lying.

Next was Fallon's turn and the audience couldn't stop laughing when the object in his box turned out to be a game of Simon with fake noses glued to it. Fallon opted for a detailed lie to try to fool the singer. “A G.I. Joe doll but made into a Santa Claus, and thrown at him maybe is a candy cane Chinese star that is going to maybe hurt Santa but we shall see,” he said said. But Adele called him out for fibbing!

The third and final box would determine the winner, and Adele pulled out a stuffed giraffe with three doughnuts around the neck which is exactly what she told Fallon. He loved the way she said doughnuts so much he started repeating it. "That's right. Three doughnuts," she said. The Tonight Show host called her out for telling the truth. A not so happy Adele hilariously called him a naughty word, to major laughs from the audience.

Fallon had better watch out, or Adele may write a song about him! Watch her play Box of Lies in the clip above, and catch her performance of "Water Under the Bridge" here: