Watch Adele and Ellen DeGeneres's Hilarious Hidden Camera Prank

Adele is in the house! The English singer-songwriter stopped in to say "hello" to Ellen DeGeneres for Thursday's episode of her show and the pair discussed everything from technical difficulties at the Grammys to experiencing Disneyland for the first time with her son. But that's not all: The quick-talking Brit even recorded a custom voicemail message for the talk show host, and perpetrated a hilarious hidden camera prank at Jamba Juice. Spoiler: She helps herself to the wheatgrass. Watch how the prank goes down in the video at top (and prepare to laugh out loud!).

RELATED: Barack Obama Tells Ellen DeGeneres: Malia Is "One of My Best Friends"

On Wednesday DeGeneres teased Adele's The Ellen DeGeneres Show appearance with an Instagram selfie:

Hello. It’s us. #Adellen #Tomorrow A photo posted by Ellen (@theellenshow) on Feb 17, 2016 at 4:41pm PST

"Hello. It's us," she wrote in the snap's caption, along with a hashtag of the new nickname she coined for them, "#Adellen." Adele, 27, looked radiant in the photo with a pink pout and her signature winged eyeliner.

Watch Adele's candid interview with DeGeneres in the above video.