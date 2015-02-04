Watch the Ab-tastic Magic Mike XXL Trailer Now

We're still trying to wrap our heads around the perfection that is Channing Tatum’s body. Yesterday we got our first look at Magic Mike XXL when the film's promo poster was released, and now the official trailer is here! The ab-tastic short begins with Tatum showing off his killer dances moves (what else?), and quickly turns into a montage of sexy stripper scenes that feature Joe Manganiello, Matt Bomer, and more.

Aside from Tatum, Manganiello, and Bomer, the flick also stars Jada Pinkett Smith, Elizabeth Banks, Amber Heard, and Donald Glover. Be sure to catch Magic Mike XXL when it hits everywhere theaters July 1. In the meantime, we'll be sitting here watching the trailer over and over and over again. The spins, the grinds, the hip thrusts—we just can't get enough.

