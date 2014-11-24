Video: Watch 46 Seconds of Fun with Birthday Girl Sarah Hyland

Happy birthday, Sarah Hyland! The Modern Family star celebrates her 24th today and to celebrate, we're releasing a video of the actress, filmed when she stopped by InStyle's New York offices several weeks ago. In the 46-second clip we play "Think Fast," our quirky word association game in which she reveals her thoughts on her career, her mom, and her love life as well as thoughts on Instagram, her friends, her glam squad and more. Like her TV counterpart Haley Dunphy, she's not shy in her answers. Proof: For co-star Sofia Vergara, she replied "boobs." Watch the above video for the rest of her fun replies.

