Watch 4 Women Learn How to Do Their Own Makeup for the First Time in This Empowering Video

If you think it's hard to do your own makeup like a pro, think again. The four beginners in the video at the top proved that nailing a full face doesn't have to be complicated.

One of the participants confessed that she has gotten her makeup done before but went on to say, "I think it would be really empowering to be able to do that myself and to give myself that confidence."

YouTuber and beauty expert Deepica Mutyala spent the day showing the ladies exactly how it's done. She skipped the baby steps and started off with contouring. Mutyala encouraged one of the contestants, "You're going to be the first to lead us in blending." The shocked rookie sarcastically replied, "Pray for me."

After moving on and conquering their brows, each lady was schooled on how to pull of a bold lip, and the results were not only rewarding physically, but also emotionally. Another novice exclaimed, "After this I feel a lot more confident that I could do my own makeup for my wedding." Press play at the top to see the inspiring footage.