Watch 3 Ways to Style a Slip Dress

We'd be remiss if we didn't address the slip dress in our "3-Stylin'" video series—the '90s-style number is, after all, our go-to uniform (and will most likely continue to be in the fall). It's why we've dedicated countless articles on where to buy our favorites and all the ways to wear the piece, as demoed by the stars or how to style it for both day and night.

In our latest 3-Stylin' installment, we took one slip dress by Rag & Bone ($595; stanleykorshak.com) and pieced together three fresh looks. Layer it over a button-down for an office-friendly look, or wear it solo with easy slides and an oversize carryall on off-duty days. Faced with transitional spring temps? Wear it over a sleeveless knit and under a bomber (another "It" item this spring). Watch the video above for outfit ideas and then shop the three looks, below.

Styled by: Ali Pew, Video by: Tara Sgroi

1. With Easy Slides and an Oversize Carryall

Courtesy

Shop the look: Rag & Bone dress, $595; stanleykorshak.com. Gorjana earrings, $30; shopbop.com. Clare V bag, $415; net-a-porter.com. Santoni slides, $635; santonishoes.com.

2. With a Striped Button-Down

Courtesy

Shop the look: Rag & Bone dress, $595; stanleykorshak.com. J. Crew shirt, $60 (originally $78); jcrew.com. Jennifer Fisher earrings, $355; net-a-porter.com. Express flats, $50; express.com.

3. With a Sweater and a Bomber

Courtesy

Shop the look: Rag & Bone dress, $595; stanleykorshak.com. Mary Katrantzou knit, $470; farfetch.com. 3.1 Phillip Lim bomber, $1,171; farfetch.com. Vince sneakers, $295; lyst.com.