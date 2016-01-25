Watch the 3 New Game of Thrones Teasers for Season 6

Game of Thrones fans got a special treat this weekend. HBO released three new teasers for Season 6 ahead of the show's April return. Fans who tweeted support at the @GameOfThrones Twitter account with #HouseLannister, #HouseStark, or #HouseTargaryen received a reply with a teaser specific to the mentioned house. Each one featured a threatening message from an opponent.

In the teaser for the Stark family, we hear the voice of Ramsay Bolton talking about his current home, Winterfell. “Winterfell is mine. Come and see,” he says.

For the Lannister clip their banner flies over King's Landing as a voiceover by the High Sparrow​ says, "Together, we can overthrow an empire."

In the final teaser for House Targaryen, an unknown Dothraki voice claims Daenerys is the "queen of nothing" and "a nobody."

Watch all three teasers in the video at top. Game of Thrones returns to HBO Sunday, April 24, at 9 p.m. ET.