Watch 100 Years of Russian Beauty in Less Than Two Minutes

Cut Video has done it again! After releasing several viral videos that showcase the evolution of beauty across Indian, Korean, Mexican, and American cultures, as part of their "100 Years of Beauty" series, the company released one focusing on Russia's style and beauty trends yesterday.

Like the videos that preceeded it, in less than two minutes a model (Anya Zaytseva) shows off a range of looks that demonstrate what was popular through the decades, starting in 1910. Like Russia's varied history, the looks range far and wide. You'll see everything from simple, feminine looks to bandanas and military caps and even some Farrah Fawcett-inspired waves. Needless to say, it's mesmerizing.

See how it all unfolds by watching the video above.

RELATED: Watch 100 Years of Indian Beauty in Less Than Two Minutes