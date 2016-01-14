Watch 100 Years of Japanese Beauty Transform in Less Than Two Minutes

From the glamorous Geisha girls in the beginning of the 20th century to the flower power ladies of the '90s, this short video gives a tremendous review of how beauty has evolved over the years in Japan.

We've seen several other countries covered, like Germany and Russia, and with each roundup the transformations become even more detailed. In the footage (above), you'll see not only model Mei's hair and makeup change, but the props and accessories that defined each decade, as well. In the changing clips, you'll see Mei whip out one of the first—and laughingly huge—cell phones of the '80s and even tap into the fun Harajuku style of today. Press play above to see all of the historic looks that were shaped by cultural influences.