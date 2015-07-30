Watch 100 Years of German Beauty in Under 2 Minutes

We've already watched the incredible transformation of traditional Indian beauty and even got a glimpse into the historic changes behind Russia's exotic styles, but now Cut Video's worldwide tour of beauty is making its next stop, this time in Germany. The short film demos the hair, makeup—and attitude—that molded each decade of the 20th century through to today.

In less than two minutes you'll get an overview of German women's style, and how it evolved into the look of the moment. The clip includes every defining beauty trend, from the classic waves of the '20s, to the war-ready up dos of the '40s, and the rebellious styles of the '80s.

What makes the film even more interesting is the way in which the filmmakers contrasted East German and West German trends. While the split-screen looks are very different, it's clear that women on both sides of the Berlin Wall were equally creative in using hair and makeup to express themselves.

Check out the video above to see the amazing transformation of German beauty.

PHOTOS: The History of Leggings—See the Style Through the Decades