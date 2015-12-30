Watch 10 Inspiring Women Share How They Became Better, Stronger, Fiercer

Carol's Daughter continues to inspire through its powerful campaign #BornAndMade. Back in August the hashtag took over the Internet and started a movement with I am That Girl. Thousands of ladies shared their stories on social media, and ten of the participants have united to continue spreading the message.

"I never thought I would write to Carol's Daughter about having been homeless as a child. It's a part of my life that I can't forget," one of the ladies explained in the opening. Another went on to say, "When I hurt my knee I thought I was a failure. Dance is what keeps me going."

Each woman tells a very different story of facing adversities, but the one thing that unites them is their persistence, and unbreakable attitudes. Press play at the top to see how they surpassed those vulnerable moments, as we prepare for 2016.