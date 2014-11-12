"Wanna Spritz" from Drew Barrymore and Jimmy Fallon? Watch!

Perfume spritzing seems to be all the rage on late night talk shows these days. Last week, J. Lo spritzed David Letterman with her signature scents, and then during Tuesday night's episode of The Tonight Show, Drew Barrymore got in on the craze. The actress—who is promoting the launch of her new wine, Barrymore by Carmel Road Pinot Grigio—participated in a sketch with host Jimmy Fallon, in which they played overeager perfume pushers.

In the sketch, Barrymore and Fallon speak only in spritzing terminology, asking as many variations of "Wanna spritz?" as possible. In fact, at one point, they break into song and change Taylor Swift's "Shake It Off" into an anthem for getting sprayed with perfume. Just make sure you stay until the end to find out the twist about these two spritzing enthusiasts. Watch it all go down in the video above!

