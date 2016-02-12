I'm Obsessed: Votre Vu’s Duette Luxe Lip Balm and Hand Crème

InStyle.com
Feb 12, 2016 @ 3:00 pm

Welcome to I'm Obsessed, a daily video series with Angelique Serrano, InStyle's beauty director. Check back every weekday to learn more about the beauty products and tools she can't get enough of.

Why buy two beauty essentials when you can hit two birds with one stone? To do so, add Votre Vu’s Duette Luxe Lip Balm and Hand Crème into your daily routine. This coconut oil- and shea butter-infused formula not only does what any hand moisturizer does—it comes with an almond and coconut fragrance—but also doubles as a lip balm, perfect for last-minute, hydrating touch ups. The hand elixir is nestled inside the easy-to-travel tube, while the balm sits just bottle's cap. Prepare to stock up. 

Courtesy

Shop it: $36; votrevu.com.

RELATED: I'm Obsessed: Dior Addict Lip Maximizer

Watch the video above to learn why Serrano loves it—and visit instyle.com/videos for more of our obsessions.

Show Transcript

Hi everyone, it's Angelique and a big part of my job as a beauty editor is testing make-up and beauty products. And, while I love to do it, it usually also means that I'm washing my hands dozens of times a day. So I always have a hand cream close by my desk at work. And this particular one, this duette from Votre Vu, it's one of my favourites. It has shea butter in it so the cream is really mosturizing. It absorbs really quickly. But one of my favourite parts, is nestled inside the cap, is a mosturizing lip balm. It's one my favorite multi taskers. And I have so many of them placed around my apartment. I even have one with a tinted lip balm inside. They give my lips a perfect rosy glow, they keep them moisturized, and that is why I am obsessed. [MUSIC]

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!