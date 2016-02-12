I'm Obsessed: Votre Vu’s Duette Luxe Lip Balm and Hand Crème

Welcome to I'm Obsessed, a daily video series with Angelique Serrano, InStyle's beauty director. Check back every weekday to learn more about the beauty products and tools she can't get enough of.

Why buy two beauty essentials when you can hit two birds with one stone? To do so, add Votre Vu’s Duette Luxe Lip Balm and Hand Crème into your daily routine. This coconut oil- and shea butter-infused formula not only does what any hand moisturizer does—it comes with an almond and coconut fragrance—but also doubles as a lip balm, perfect for last-minute, hydrating touch ups. The hand elixir is nestled inside the easy-to-travel tube, while the balm sits just bottle's cap. Prepare to stock up.

Courtesy

Shop it: $36; votrevu.com.

RELATED: I'm Obsessed: Dior Addict Lip Maximizer

Watch the video above to learn why Serrano loves it—and visit instyle.com/videos for more of our obsessions.