Mena Suvari and More Stars Reveal the Best Things They've Taken from Set

When celebrities hop onto movie sets or shoots, they can often be inundated with products they'd love to take home for keeps. With everything from fabulous sky-high heels to dreamy couture looks, makeup, and eye-catching jewelry, it can be hard to say goodbye when projects are over.

So, which stars managed to walk away with exactly what they wanted from set? We hit the MTV Video Music Awards Sunday to chat with Teyana Taylor, Mena Suvari, and more about just that, with Kanye West's protege telling us it's all about the clothes and makeup for her.

"The good thing about that is because they do everything to fit you," Taylor told us. "They buy the makeup for your face and you get to keep all of it when it's time to go home. So, I get to keep the clothes, I get to keep all the makeup that I may not have because I'm a makeup head, and the wigs. All the wigs." The most valuable thing she's kept, though, is what she's learned while she's there. "I learn every single day. Especially the bigger my roles get, I'm learning more and more, as a professional, as an actress, as an artist, as a woman, altogether, learning that balance and how to balance everything."

As for Suvari, she took home something special from one of her favorite authors. "I have this massive book of all of Lewis Carroll's works, basically," she told us. "I love Alice in Wonderland. I think I that when I was working on a film that Mark Evans directed with Colin Firth called Trauma in the U.K. I just saw it as a prop on the set and said, 'can I have this?' They said 'sure, whatever. We don't even need that.' I've had it for at least 12 years. It means a lot to me."

Take a peek at what other stars had to say in our rundown of the best swag swipes.