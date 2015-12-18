Viola Davis's Amazing Style Advice to Her Daughter Applies to You, Too

Jennifer Merritt
Dec 18, 2015 @ 5:45 am

Following her tear-inducing speech at the 2015 Emmys, who didn't want to sit down for a heart-to-heart with Viola Davis? (Accepting her award for Best Lead Actress in a Drama—the first African-American woman to do so—Davis roused the crowd by saying, "Here's to all the people ... who have redefined what it means to be beautiful, to be sexy, to be a leading woman, to be black.") Well, there's one lucky lady who gets to sit down for a heart-to-heart with the How to Get Away With Murder star every day: her 5-year-old daughter Genesis. 

"I give my daughter advice all the time," Davis says in the above behind-the-scenes video from our January cover shoot, on newsstands now. That includes pointers on her personal style, which to Davis, encompasses more than a few statement-making maxi dresses. "[I want to] make sure whatever her style is, it's hers, that it's just something that brings out the best in who she is," she says. (Judging from Genesis's recent Halloween costume, below, we'd say she's gotten the message.)

So.....the Elsa costume? Didn't work for her. The Pirate? A no go. So she finally said," I just want to be YOU mommy"! So... uhh....this is ME.

A photo posted by Viola Davis (@violadavis) on Oct 31, 2015 at 7:24pm PDT

"The privilege of a lifetime is being who you are," Davis continues. "We're always trying to be someone else as women—we're always trying to be pretty, that's the thing—and I want her to feel like she's her pretty."

To hear more of Davis's advice to her daughter, watch the video above, and to read our interview with the 50-year-old star, where she shares the lessons she's learned in life and in love, pick up the January issue of InStyle, now available on newsstands and for digital download

Jan Welters

[MUSIC] I give my daughter advice all the time about her inner beauty, because it Starts there and it actually ends there. Let's be honest. But I always feel and especially because I'm in a business where you really wanna get in, you really wanna be successful is to make sure that whatever her style is it's hers. That it's just something that brings out the best of who she is. I will continue to say that throughout her life because I think it's an empowering message to girls. It's the privilege of a lifetime is being who you are. I think we're always trying to Be someone else, as women. We're always trying to be pretty. That's the thing, pretty. And I want her to feel like she's her pretty. [MUSIC]

